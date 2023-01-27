Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Hits $1,738.95 on Top Exchanges

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,738.95 or 0.07585180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

