Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Linde by 1,351.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,309,000 after acquiring an additional 499,690 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.39 and a 200-day moving average of $304.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

