Linear Hits Market Capitalization of $77.04 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Linear has a total market cap of $77.04 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 102% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00401036 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.98 or 0.28149804 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00587446 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

