Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 2,242.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lithium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM opened at $0.15 on Friday. Lithium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
Lithium Company Profile
