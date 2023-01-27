Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 2,242.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM opened at $0.15 on Friday. Lithium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

