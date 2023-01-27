Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the December 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LOKM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 31,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOKM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 615,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.