Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 4,278.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.76. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

