LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 217.8% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) by 995.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of LM Funding America worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Shares of LMFA stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. LM Funding America has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.27.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 1,563.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.18%.

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

Further Reading

