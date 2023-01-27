LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.00

Shares of LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.13 ($0.34), with a volume of 2342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.36).

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of £21.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.26.

About LMS Capital

(Get Rating)

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.