Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0796 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $127.08 million and $751,797.08 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

