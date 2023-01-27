Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LONCF remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.52. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.