Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Loncor Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LONCF remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.52. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.
Loncor Gold Company Profile
