Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 220.8% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lonza Group Price Performance

LZAGY stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 249,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,216. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LZAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.40.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.