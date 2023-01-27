LooksRare Price Tops $0.20 (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $95.00 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

