Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 120,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 50,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

