LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Raised by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

