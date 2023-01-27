M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:V traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.04. 5,049,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795,220. The firm has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.93.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.46.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.