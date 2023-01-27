M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 8,682 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 2.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 253,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.7081 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

