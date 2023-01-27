M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,071 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after purchasing an additional 196,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.96. 1,512,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $8,342,028 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

