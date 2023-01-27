M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 150.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 73,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.50. 3,057,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,384,350. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.