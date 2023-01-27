Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGNI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of MGNI opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Magnite by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Magnite by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 243,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.