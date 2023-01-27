Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $127.02.

