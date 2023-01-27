Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.51 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 6% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $55.51 million and $56,572.08 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00049822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00217682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002811 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001714 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $66,135.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

