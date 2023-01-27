Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $116.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

