Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Trading Up 33.6%

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) were up 33.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Man Wah Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.