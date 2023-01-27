Manifold Finance Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $25.15 or 0.00109414 BTC on major exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

