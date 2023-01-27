Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.