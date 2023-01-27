Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.
Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $16.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
NYSE MPC traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.83. 2,718,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,499. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum
In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
