Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $16.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.83. 2,718,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,499. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

