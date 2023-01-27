Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of -0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 69.19%. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

