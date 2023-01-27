MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.40 EPS.
NYSE:HZO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 165,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $657.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.58.
HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MarineMax to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
