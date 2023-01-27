MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $369.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.55. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $390.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 16.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 429.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

