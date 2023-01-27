Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Shares Up 8.8%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 2,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 108.51% and a negative net margin of 104.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

