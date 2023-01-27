Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Shares Up 8.8%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 2,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 108.51% and a negative net margin of 104.66%.
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.
