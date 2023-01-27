Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Marriott International by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.79.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.75. 454,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

