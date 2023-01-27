Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $452.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $452.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.33.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $377.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.79 and a 200 day moving average of $335.74. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

