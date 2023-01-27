Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of MATW opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Matthews International

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Matthews International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.