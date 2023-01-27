Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Position Reduced by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 728.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Matthews International by 196.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

