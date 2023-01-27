Maurizio Baratta Sells 296 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $23,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Thursday, December 29th, Maurizio Baratta sold 299 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $23,534.29.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78.

Coupa Software Price Performance

COUP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.75. 1,738,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,218,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Coupa Software by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 576,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 472,430 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Citigroup lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.