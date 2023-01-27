Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Up 4.3%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 131,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 113,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Mawson Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
About Mawson Gold
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Gold (MWSNF)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.