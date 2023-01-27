Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,200 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 1,372,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 412.6 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAYNF remained flat at $2.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.

