McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $274.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.70 and its 200-day moving average is $261.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

