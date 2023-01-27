MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Up 144.0% in January

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,800 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the December 31st total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MedMen Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of MMNFF stock remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,259. MedMen Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer in the United States. The company provides products under the MedMen Red and LuxLyte brand names. As of June 25, 2022, it operated 19 stores in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, and Massachusetts. MedMen Enterprises Inc is based in Los Angeles, California.

