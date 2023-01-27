MELD (MELD) Tops One Day Volume of $1.49 Million

MELD (MELD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. MELD has a market capitalization of $33.72 million and $1.49 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MELD has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00399390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,427.01 or 0.28034216 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00592264 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,488,362,426 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02237744 USD and is down -11.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,593,587.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

