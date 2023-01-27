Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the December 31st total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metacrine

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 123,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $52,060.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,848,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,432.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 430,275 shares of company stock valued at $174,191. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Metacrine by 482.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Metacrine by 112.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Metacrine by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Price Performance

MTCR remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,493,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,032. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metacrine will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

