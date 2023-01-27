Meter Governance Hits 1-Day Volume of $493,290.49 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00012529 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $48.27 million and approximately $493,290.49 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001007 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,759,906 coins and its circulating supply is 16,850,925 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,753,914 with 16,848,758 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.97938052 USD and is up 7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $655,974.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.