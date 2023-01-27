Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $46.10 Average PT from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Methanex by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.59. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.65 million. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

