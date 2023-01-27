MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $29.31 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $129.81 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $29.31 or 0.00127835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.23745081 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $8,276,936.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

