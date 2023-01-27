Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
