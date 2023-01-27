MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Update

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -63.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at MFA Financial

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.