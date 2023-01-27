Michael Danson Sells 2,788,833 Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) insider Michael Danson sold 2,788,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($14.24), for a total value of £32,071,579.50 ($39,707,291.69).

GlobalData Stock Performance

Shares of LON DATA traded down GBX 40.75 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,254.25 ($15.53). The company had a trading volume of 16,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,230.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,475.00. GlobalData Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 900 ($11.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,448 ($17.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.81) target price on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Tuesday.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

