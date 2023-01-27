Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 28300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47.
Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0404762 earnings per share for the current year.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.
Featured Stories
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.