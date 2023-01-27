Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 28300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0404762 earnings per share for the current year.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.