Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. 1,491,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,059. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

