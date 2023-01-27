Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Popular comprises about 4.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $28,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Popular by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 202,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,665. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Stories

